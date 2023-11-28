Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 140.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $56,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

