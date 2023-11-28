Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

