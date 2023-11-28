Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

