PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $34.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $21.48 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.