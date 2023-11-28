Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.90 EPS.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW
Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.08. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.