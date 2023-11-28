Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.08. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.