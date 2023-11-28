Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after buying an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after purchasing an additional 167,060 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 21.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after buying an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.