Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

EAT stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after acquiring an additional 438,063 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

