Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$1.10 target price on Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at C$0.76 on Friday. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.0100295 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

