RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,682 shares of company stock worth $4,514,217 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

RBC stock opened at $246.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $254.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

