Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

O opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

