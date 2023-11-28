Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE):

11/27/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

