Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE):
- 11/27/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2023 – Bloom Energy is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Bloom Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.83.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
