Reviewing Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Pelangio Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $2.60 billion 0.36 $440.31 million $0.62 7.97 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.3% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ferroglobe and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferroglobe presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.67%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 6.91% 25.45% 10.62% Pelangio Exploration N/A -883.70% -153.29%

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Pelangio Exploration on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.