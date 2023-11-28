Reviewing Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.86% 2.68% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -8.40% 11.80% 4.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 4 3 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leo Holdings Corp. II and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus price target of $8.32, suggesting a potential upside of 68.42%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Risk & Volatility

Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $26.93 billion 0.61 $1.86 billion ($0.66) -7.48

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides active antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Cloud Software and Services segment offers core networks, business and operational support systems, network design and optimization, and network managed services. The Enterprise segment offers global communications platform including cloud-based unified communications as a service, contact center as a service, and communications platform as a service; enterprise wireless solutions comprise private wireless networks and wireless wan pre-packaged solutions; and technologies and new business solutions, such as mobile financial services, security solutions, and advertising services. The Other segment includes Redbee media that prepares and distributes live and video services for broadcasters, sports leagues, and communications service providers. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.