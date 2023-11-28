Reviewing M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M3 and NextGen Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3 N/A N/A N/A $28.25 0.53 NextGen Healthcare $653.17 million 2.46 -$2.65 million ($0.10) -239.38

M3 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextGen Healthcare. NextGen Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M3, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextGen Healthcare 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for M3 and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $21.98, indicating a potential downside of 8.17%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than M3.

Profitability

This table compares M3 and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3 N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare -0.89% 11.37% 5.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of M3 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats M3 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3

(Get Free Report)

M3, Inc. provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain. The company also provides career services for doctors and pharmacists, recruitment, and posting job advertisements through m3.com CAREER. In addition, it engages in the sales activities and marketing operations for pharmaceuticals and medical devices; development, sale, and support business of electronic medical records and medical equipment for medical institutions; survey service for medical professionals; sale and marketing support businesses for pharmaceutical companies, etc. through the Internet; provision of management support and consulting services to medical institutions, and home-visit nursing services; and provision of human resources services for healthcare professionals, as well as operates clinical trial facilities. The company was formerly known as So-netM3, Inc. and changed its name to M3, Inc. in January 2010. M3, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions. It also provides managed services, such as revenue cycle management services comprising billing and collections, electronic claims submission and denials management, electronic remittance and payment posting, and accounts receivable follow-up; and client and support services. Further, the company offers professional services consisting of training, project management, installation services, and application managed services; and consulting services that include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves accountable care organizations, independent physician associations, managed service organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

