Reviewing Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 2 4 0 2.67 Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Haleon and Oddity Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oddity Tech has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Haleon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haleon and Oddity Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $13.43 billion 2.97 $1.31 billion N/A N/A Oddity Tech $324.52 million 6.00 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Haleon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel.

