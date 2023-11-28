Reviewing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quipt Home Medical and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.04%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.45 $4.84 million $0.01 483.00 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) N/A

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.16% 0.35% 0.17% RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats RenovaCare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

