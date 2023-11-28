RIV Capital (RIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.40 million for the quarter.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Stock Performance

RIV Capital has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.