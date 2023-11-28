Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $103.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $754,974.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,798.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $754,974.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,798.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,959.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

