Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.
