Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.