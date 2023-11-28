Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $4.68 Average PT from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.37 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

