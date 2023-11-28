Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

