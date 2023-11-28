Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Savaria Stock Up 0.6 %

SIS opened at C$14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.48. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8346821 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

