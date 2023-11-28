Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) vs. Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Financial Comparison

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) and Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Trican Well Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Trican Well Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trican Well Service 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Trican Well Service has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.92%. Given Trican Well Service’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trican Well Service is more favorable than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trican Well Service pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trican Well Service pays out -145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trican Well Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Trican Well Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and Trican Well Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.14 13.95 Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -14.58

Trican Well Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries. The Oilfield Equipment segment engages in the sale and rental of tools, including drilling motors for directional and horizontal drilling, downhole circulation tools for sealing liquid-permeable zones of boreholes and for borehole cleaning during the drilling process, rotary steerable tools for intelligent drill string steering in directional drilling, and composite frac plugs for drilling and completion in the oil and gas industry, as well as in the field of geothermal energy. The segment also offers non-magnetic drill collars, reamers, hole openers, stabilizers, circulation and crossover subs, jars, shocks, etc., as well as provides maintenance, repair, and mechanical procession of existing components. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Ternitz, Austria.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services. It also provides hydraulic fracturing solutions, such as friction reducers, crosslinked gels, energized foam systems, visco-elastic systems, and high-rate nitrogen for coal bed methane fracturing and gelled hydrocarbons, as well as dissolvable ball sealers and diverting agents; and coiled tubing solutions comprising milling services, including fracturing plugs and ports, stage tool/debris subs, cement milling, and confirmation runs; coiled tubing fracturing; e-coil; in-house engineering; and acidizing and production enhancement services. In addition, the company offers fracture acidizing and production enhancement services that include restore well performance blockages from inorganic scales, emulsions, drilling mud, formation fines, clays, and organic deposits; nitrogen services; and engineering support, reservoir expertise, and laboratory services, as well as engages in the chemical sales. Trican Well Service Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

