Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 115,811 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,811 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

