Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 6,996 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,770. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

