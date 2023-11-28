Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

