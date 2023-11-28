Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,531 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.26% of PJT Partners worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. UBS Group started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.