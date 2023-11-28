Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,049 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

