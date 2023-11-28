Schroder Investment Management Group Has $22.93 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,978 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $176.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

