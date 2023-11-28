Schroder Investment Management Group Has $25.86 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of BorgWarner worth $25,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

