Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.02 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,181,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973,716 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Ambev worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 208,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,792,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

