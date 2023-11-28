Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,492,598 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Banco Bradesco worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 537.7% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,593,000 after buying an additional 46,855,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,988,000 after buying an additional 34,535,929 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304,108 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

