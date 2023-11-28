Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

