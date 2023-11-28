Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 119,943 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,943 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.67% of YETI worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 106.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,060,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,422,000 after purchasing an additional 564,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

