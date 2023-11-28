Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 199,716 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,716 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Roblox worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,988. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

