Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 354,581 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,581 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.79% of Pan American Silver worth $24,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

