Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.93% of First BanCorp. worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,026,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $10,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.49.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
