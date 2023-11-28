Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.93% of First BanCorp. worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,026,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $10,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.