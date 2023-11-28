Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,186 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.51% of Exponent worth $24,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

