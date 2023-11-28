Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 256.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 122.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $460.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

