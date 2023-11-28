Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.46% of Element Solutions worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,157,000 after buying an additional 810,879 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

