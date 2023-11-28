Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,724 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.75% of United Community Banks worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 4,676.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 335,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 328,414 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in United Community Banks by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCBI

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.