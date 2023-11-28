Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 161,323 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 161,323 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.