Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,329 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.58% of Encore Wire worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $196.01 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.86.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WIRE

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.