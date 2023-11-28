Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 247,509 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 247,509 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.54% of Ormat Technologies worth $25,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 449.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insider Activity

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,900,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,344 shares of company stock worth $4,782,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

