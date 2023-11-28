Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 30,706 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,706 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after buying an additional 511,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,009,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

