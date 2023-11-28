Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,163 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $211.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

