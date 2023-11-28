Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 348 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.32% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $25,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,128,000 after buying an additional 42,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after buying an additional 300,329 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

