Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,022 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.86% of SJW Group worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 149.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 103.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.95%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

