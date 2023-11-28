Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 42,901 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

AMG stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

