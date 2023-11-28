Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 60,758 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,758 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.45% of Essent Group worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 86,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,434,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

